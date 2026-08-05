Score 31% off the Botslab W510 4K solar security camera kit with our promo code

The Botslab W510 4K AI Security Camera System 2-Camera Kit is down to $220.58 at Botslab right now, and that is a strong drop from its $319 recommended retail price. Use the exclusive promo code AA18 to cut $98.42 off, a 31% discount off the RRP.

The combination of the discount already on site and the extra savings with our code brings the kit down to very near its all-time low price. There is also an Amazon deal at $249.99, but you need Prime to get that price, and it still does not beat the lower price available directly from Botslab with our code.

The W510 kit is built around 2 wire-free outdoor cameras with 4K/8MP recording, plus solar panels and a home base for local recording. It also offers 360-degree pan-tilt coverage, color night vision, auto-tracking, and AI alerts for people, vehicles, pets, and packages. Another big plus is that there is no required monthly subscription, since the base station handles local storage and supports expansion.

This setup is aimed at people who want high-resolution outdoor security without having to run power cables around the house. The mix of battery cameras, solar charging, and local recording makes it a useful option for keeping an eye on driveways, front doors, yards, and package drop-offs.

Grab the Botslab W510 2-Camera Kit here and use code AA18 at checkout to get the $220.58 price.

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