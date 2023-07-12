Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
These epic Bose Prime Day speaker deals end at midnight
This little gem went under the radar for us yesterday, but some of the top Bose speakers are at all-time low prices, thanks to Prime Day deals. The quality of Bose audio usually comes with a hefty price tag, but with up to $200 off in the sale, it’s a great time to upgrade.
There are some excellent soundbar deals featured in the sale, with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 perhaps the pick of the bunch. It gets a mention on the SoundGuys list of the best soundbars you can buy thanks to its compact and sleek design, rich bass, and voice control. It usually retails for $449, and past discounts had never taken it below $390. Prime members can pick it up today for just $299.
For something more portable to soundtrack your summer, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker might pique your interest. It’s down from $149 to just $105 right now, having barely veered from its retail price before this sale. A rugged and waterproof design encapsulates a host of proprietary Bose technologies that combine to produce a crisp sound befitting any indoor or outdoor gathering.
Here are more highlights from the Bose speaker deal roundup.
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker for $105 ($44 off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus ii Bluetooth Speaker for $199 ($130 off)
- Bose TV Speaker for $199 ($80 off)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 300 for $299 ($150 off)
- Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speakers for $94.05 ($55 off)
- Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System for $499 ($200 off)
These deals will undoubtedly end when Prime Day closes out tonight, so don’t miss out. If you’re not yet a Prime member, don’t forget that you can try the service free for 30 days.