These epic Bose Prime Day speaker deals end at midnight

Bose

This little gem went under the radar for us yesterday, but some of the top Bose speakers are at all-time low prices, thanks to Prime Day deals. The quality of Bose audio usually comes with a hefty price tag, but with up to $200 off in the sale, it’s a great time to upgrade.

There are some excellent soundbar deals featured in the sale, with the Bose Smart Soundbar 300 perhaps the pick of the bunch. It gets a mention on the SoundGuys list of the best soundbars you can buy thanks to its compact and sleek design, rich bass, and voice control. It usually retails for $449, and past discounts had never taken it below $390. Prime members can pick it up today for just $299.

For something more portable to soundtrack your summer, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker might pique your interest. It’s down from $149 to just $105 right now, having barely veered from its retail price before this sale. A rugged and waterproof design encapsulates a host of proprietary Bose technologies that combine to produce a crisp sound befitting any indoor or outdoor gathering.

