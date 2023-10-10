The Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II is at its lowest price in years

Bose

Bose makes some of the best audio products in the market, and that includes Bluetooth speakers. The Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II, in particular, is durable, offers great sound quality, and is perfect if you can’t quite commit to a smart speaker but don’t want to miss out on smart features.

Normally, this speaker will set you back $329, but not today, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Amazon has slashed the price of the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus (Series II) by 40%, which brings the total down to $199. That’s the lowest it’s been in over two years! Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus (Series II) for $199

Bose’s capable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree sound, providing uniform coverage wherever you are listening to your music or podcasts. And with its built-in microphone, you can use it to take calls or access your connected device’s voice assistant.

If this is a deal you don’t want to pass up, you can click on the link above to take you right to the deal. But keep in mind that you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offer. If you don’t have a Prime membership, don’t forget that you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial.

