Prime Day pick: Save 40% on the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II

The Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II offers a tempting discount in the final stretch of Prime Day, making it a great choice for anyone after a portable Bluetooth speaker with impressive features. It’s listed at $179 on Amazon, which is a record drop from its usual price of $299. It could be the high-performing audio companion your summer has been longing for. Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II for $179 (40% off)

The standout feature of the Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus Series II is its ability to deliver 360-degree sound, ensuring uniform audio coverage. It’s also built to withstand the elements, boasting an IP55 rating that protects it from dust and water splashes. Whether you’re taking it outdoors or using it in various settings, the built-in handle adds to its portability.

The speaker doesn’t fall short in connectivity either, with a microphone for voice assistant access and hands-free calls. The speaker is also equipped with Bose’s SimpleSync technology, allowing easy pairing with other Bose devices for a multi-room audio experience. While its micro-USB charging port isn’t the newest, the speaker compensates with impressive battery performance, with up to 34 hours of playtime at moderate volumes.

You don’t need to be a Prime member to catch this particular deal, but you do need to be quick — the extended version of this year’s sale ends tonight.