Prime Day brings the Bose SoundLink Flex down to its lowest price ever

Although Bose makes some great audio products, its speakers and headphones often come at a significant premium. That makes Amazon’s Prime Day sale one of the best times to pick one up, and we’ve got an epic deal that you shouldn’t miss.

The Bose SoundLink Flex is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers out there, and it’s currently available at a 34% discount that brings it down to just $99. The speaker offers impressive audio output despite its small form factor, and it’s designed to make it easy for you to take it anywhere you go.

The speaker features a steel grille and a silicone exterior to prevent scratches and bumps, and it even comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. You also get up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, provided you keep the volume at a reasonable level.

Given its compact size, you shouldn’t expect the SoundLink Flex to be the life of a party. And, if that’s something you’re looking for in your next Bluetooth speaker, you can consider the Sony SRS-XG300 instead. The Sony X-Series speaker can get much louder and offers stereo output, but it’s also over twice as expensive at $350. However, you can snag one for just $184.99 by following the link below.

These deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but you don’t need to worry if you don’t have a subscription. Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial, and you can use that to get yourself a new Bluetooth speaker.

