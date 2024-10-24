You have until tomorrow to save $150 on Bose QuietComfort Ultra (refurbished)

Living in the loud city of Los Angeles, I can appreciate a good pair of noise canceling headphones. Our friends at Sound Guys have a list of the best ANC headphones, and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra take the crown as the top choice. That said, these are pretty expensive at a retail price of $429. There are always ways to save, though, and one of the simplest ones is to get a refurbished pair. Right now, you can actually save $150 if you get a refurbished pair of Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, bringing the price down to $279. And after reading the terms, I see there are no downsides if you buy directly from Bose! Keep reading to learn why. Buy refurbished Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just $279

This deal is available directly from Bose. The discount is available for the Black and White Smoke color models. Bose mentions the deal is available until October 25, 2024. Buying refurbished products straight from Bose has its pros. It offers a 90-day return period, which is much longer than usual. Additionally, the company’s own refurbished products come with the same warranty as new ones, so you’ll get a 1-year warranty.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Refurbished) Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Refurbished) Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Bose Save $150.00

As you can see, getting a refurbished product straight from Bose has its benefits, and you’ll be saving a bunch for an amazing pair of over-ear headphones. So far, the record-low price for a new set of these has been $329, which is far above today’s refurbished deal.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are nothing short of amazing, and you can check out our full Sound Guys review of the headphones here. The ANC performance is impressive, but these do very well in other departments, too. They are, after all, also included in the general list of the best headphones.

You’ll enjoy great audio quality that competes only with the best. Battery life is excellent, going over 27 hours on a full charge. You’ll also enjoy an ample set of features and support, including Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless, spatial audio, touch gestures, and more. We loved the comfortable fit, and these are a great choice for wearing during extended sessions. If you want in on this deal, though, you will have to act quickly. Again, Bose mentions on its site that you have to order by October 25 to take advantage of this price. That is tomorrow!

