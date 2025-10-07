The best noise canceling headphones just got $145 cheaper in a Prime Lightning Deal

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Looking to upgrade your audio gear? In the opinion of the experts at SoundGuys, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones available, and the chic Deep Plum colorway is now part of a fantastic deal for Prime Day! Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $284 ($145 off)

These premium headphones usually have a price tag of $429, but a limited number of units can be claimed for just $284. That’s a 34% discount off the recommended retail price, which is their lowest price ever by a country mile.

With Bose Immersive Audio, these headphones create an audio experience where sound seems to be coming right from the front, with customizable listening modes like Quiet, Aware, and Immersion. They boast up to 24 hours of battery life and quick charge capability, keeping you connected via Bluetooth 5.3 or a wired connection.

The Deep Plum color adds a unique flair, following its exclusive release through Bose’s channels. Plus, considering the plush build and personalized sound tuning technology, these headphones are truly a blend of style and function. Remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you haven’t joined, there’s always a 30-day free trial to check out the perks.

The deal is understandably being claimed fast, and will expire at midnight if it doesn’t sell out first, so you don’t have time to sleep on it. You can see if you arrived in time by hitting the widget above.

