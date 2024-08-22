Deal: The best ANC headphones return to Amazon Prime Day prices

I live in LA, where noise pollution is no joke. When I asked my co-workers at Sound Guys which headphones had the best ANC for potentially blocking out a helicopter hovering over my room, they all agreed that if any headphones could do this, it would be the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. That said, these are expensive, so it’s nice to catch a good deal when possible. Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are just $349, saving you $80 bucks. This is the same pricing we saw during Amazon Prime Day. Get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just $349

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to any color variant, including Black, Sandstone, and White Smoke.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Amazon Save $80.00

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are nothing short of amazing. In fact, our sister site, Sound Guys, has these listed as the top contender in noise canceling, in the list of the best headphones available.

Aside from featuring insanely good ANC, the headphones offer an amazing experience, overall. The passthrough mode is also very reliable. Audio quality competes only with the best headphones in the market. Battery life is great, surpassing 27 hours on a single charge. And they have great support for added improvements, such as Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless, spatial audio, touch gestures, and more. We also found the headset to be very comfortable for extended periods, something that is very hard to accomplish in the personal audio market.

Being high-end, desirable headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra don’t go on sale too often. You might want to take advantage of this deal now, before the price goes back to the normal $429 price point.

If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper alternative, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are also discounted from $400 to $298. ANC aside, those are our favorite headphones for most people.

