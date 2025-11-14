Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones plummet to new record-low price

SoundGuys.com

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones already have a successor, but that doesn’t mean you should automatically discard them as an option. These are still amazing headphones, even in 2025. Especially now that they have dropped to a new record-low price we’ve never seen before. Buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just $299 ($130 off)

This offer is available straight from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The only thing to keep in mind is that not all color versions are this affordable. Only the Black, Deep Plum, and Lunar Blue models are $299.99. Other variants cost more.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Amazon Save $130.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra launched in 2023, so these headphones are aging, but gracefully. These are still awesome cans in 2025. In fact, our experts at SoundGuys.com listed them as the top choice in their list of the best noise canceling headphones for years, until just some months ago.

As you can expect, the ANC performance on these is quite outstanding. According to our objective tests, they can block out 87% of all external noise. Not only that, but audio quality is also superb.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Remember, these were launched as high-end headphones, and at $299, they remain expensive. You are sure to expect quite a bit from such an investment, and we’re sure most of you will be happy. The design is sleek, and it comes in some really cool color variants. Construction is solid, too, and since they fold in, they are pretty portable.

Battery life is no longer as impressive as it once was, but it remains pretty good. Based on our standardized tests, these average around 27 hours per charge. Other features include premium options such as Bluetooth multipoint, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless audio, spatial audio, and more.

Want in on this deal? These have stood the test of time and continue to please many users, especially those in loud environments, such as city dwellers, commuters, and frequent flyers. They’ve never been at a better price, so get them while you can!

