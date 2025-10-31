Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones drop to record-low price, saving you a whole $100

SoundGuys.com

The world can be a noisy place, especially if you dwell in a busy city. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are still the best, and they effectively mute all that noise; they are also available at a very nice discount today. They are at a record-low price, saving you a whole $100! Buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just $329 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available; however, the Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition is currently out of stock. This means you can pick between Black, Deep Plum, Lunar Blue, Sandstone, and White Smoke.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

Although they were launched in 2023, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones remain impressive, particularly in one key area. These are still among the top headphones in the SoundGuys.com (our sister site) list of the best noise canceling headphones. These are listed up there with the latest and greatest Sony WH-1000XM6!

The ANC performance is genuinely outstanding, and according to our objective tests, these headphones can block out 87% of all external noise. Of course, audio quality is also superb, but it truly stands out in noise canceling, which is why we focus more on that subject.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

These launched as high-end headphones, so they are impressive in pretty much all other departments, too. The design is sleek, and the construction is pretty solid. Even the passthrough mode is impressive. Battery life isn’t exceptional by 2025 standards, but it is still decent, lasting about 27 hours, based on our standardized tests.

There is no lack of features and support, either. You’ll enjoy Bluetooth multipoint, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless audio, spatial audio, touch gestures, and more.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones aren’t often on sale, despite being a few years old. If you want fabulous headphones, and value peace and quiet, this deal is pretty hot. Go get your pair before the offer ends!

By the way, a second-generation model of these headphones is already available. They are much more expensive and not on sale, though.

