Prime Day brings record price cut on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen

Bose packed a lot into the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), from improved adaptive noise canceling to spatialized audio with a new Cinema Mode for clearer dialogue. There is also a good chance to save on them right now.

The current price is $379, down from a recommended retail price of $449. That is a 16% discount relative to the RRP, and it is the best deal we have seen so far on Bose’s flagship over-ear ANC headphones.

The feature list is strong across the board. You get Bluetooth 5.4 multipoint for switching between devices, plus lossless, low-latency USB-C wired audio. Bose Immersive Audio adds wider, more spatial sound, while the new Cinema Mode is designed to make speech easier to hear in shows and movies. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours with ANC, or about 23 hours with Immersive Audio enabled.

Bose also includes clear-call microphones, app EQ and customization, on-head detection, fast standby, and a foldable travel case. One detail that makes this deal feel a bit different is the Desert Gold version, which Bose lists as a limited-edition color.

Surprisingly, you don’t even need to be a Prime member to get this particular deal. Hit the button above to find it.

Follow