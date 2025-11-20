Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Black Friday brings the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones their first markdown to $399
2 hours ago
When comparing the new 2nd Gen model of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones with its predecessor, the audio experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, said, “Sequels are always a mixed bag, but this is an upgrade.” The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are now on special for Black Friday, reduced from $449 to just $399 for the first time. If you’ve been curious about these headphones, now might be the right moment to act.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) for $399.00 (11% off)
These headphones strike a balance between comfort and technology. You’ll experience immersive, lossless audio through a USB-C connection and a cinema mode that really brings audio content to life with clearer dialogue. Noise cancelation is a big feature here, with customizable settings ensuring you get the best listening experience, and you can always turn it off completely if you prefer.
Expect long battery life too — around 30 hours with ANC, or up to 45 hours without it. Plus, they can quick-charge and even play while charging, so you’re never without your music. With Bluetooth 5.4, these headphones make multipoint pairing seamless, and come with built-in support for Spotify Tap and Google Fast Pair.
Reviewers have given them a thumbs up, leading to a strong 4.5-star Amazon score. To top it off, they come in a selection of colors, including some snazzy limited editions. Check them out for yourself via the link above.
