Real-world photos of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra leak with new details

The Verge

TL;DR Real-world photos of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have leaked.

These headphones will reportedly have spatial audio.

Bose’s new cans are said to be Snapdragon Sound Certified.

It was only a day ago when we were treated to leaked renders of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (QCU) headphones and what could become one of the best true wireless earbuds in the QuietComfort Earbuds II. Now we have real-world photos of the upcoming addition to the QuietComfort line and new details.

Through an anonymous source, The Verge managed to get their hands on real photos of Bose’s upcoming headphones. Based on the images, the QCU looks almost like a hybrid between the QuietComfort 45 and the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The QCU appears to have a hinge for folding, a dedicated capacitive volume slider area, and an oval-shaped carrying case.

That carrying case is said to measure “6.5 inches tall, 6.5 inches wide, and 2.5 inches deep.” Included in that case will reportedly be a USB-C-to-USB-A charging cable and a 2.5mm-to-3.5mm headphone adapter for wired listening.

As for features, the outlet’s source says these headphones will get spatial audio. This function may appear as a third additional mode that will complement Bose’s existing Quiet (noise cancelation) and Aware (transparency) modes. Called Immersive Audio mode, the function is said to “enhance and add depth to your content.” Immersive Audio will reportedly come with a still option and a motion option.

The Verge

The final new details involve Bluetooth. Bose’s QCU headphones are said to be Snapdragon Sound certified. As the publication points out, this could mean higher-quality Bluetooth codecs when these headphones are used with and Android phone. It could also mean lower audio latency when gaming.

Unfortunately, the leak doesn’t give us any details on battery life, sound quality improvements, etc. However, earlier leaks have suggested that the price of the QuietComfort Ultra could end up being €499.95 in France, which would be about $550. But, keep in mind, it’s not uncommon for companies to price products differently overseas than in the US.

Comments