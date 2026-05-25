Save $120 on Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on Amazon!

Lil Katz / Android Authority

Great audio makes everything better, whether you’re listening to music or taking a call. If you’ve been eyeing premium wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are now at a great price on Amazon — just $179, a solid $120 off the $299 retail price.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are designed for comfort and high performance. With advanced spatialized audio, they deliver a listening experience that feels immersive and natural. The Bose Immersive Audio feature takes it even further, projecting sound in front of you for an unparalleled effect. You also get world-class active noise cancelation thanks to Bose’s CustomTune technology, which adapts to the shape of your ears for a personalized experience.

These earbuds come with nine combinations of eartips and stability bands to ensure a snug and comfortable fit. Battery life is strong too, with up to six hours of playtime (four if Immersive Audio is on) and a quick charge feature for two additional hours after just 20 minutes. Bluetooth 5.3 technology allows you to stay connected from up to 30 feet away, and the multipoint support lets you switch seamlessly between devices. Setup and customization are made easy with the Bose Music app, which also offers adjustable EQ settings for fine-tuning to your preferences.

According to the price history, the $179 price point is $23 below the 90-day average of $201.80. As such, it’s easy to see why this lands firmly in excellent deal territory.

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