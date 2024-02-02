The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds return to Black Friday price

The premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds were released in October, and deals on them have been pretty rare since. Amazon has brought some Friday cheer with a new $50 price drop on the wireless earbuds, reducing them back to their Black Friday sale price of $249. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $249 ($50 off)

The all-time low price is available on both the black and White Smoke colorways of the buds, and their headphone counterparts are subject to the same discount. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are down from $429 to $379 in the promotion.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Next-level ANC and comfort from Bose Designed for maximum comfort and the ultimate in ANC from a wireless earbud, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer enhanced spatialized audio, solid battery life, and multiple configurations to ensure a solid fit. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer exceptional active noise cancelation and are particularly suited to Android users. Weighing a mere 7.1 grams each, the earbuds feature an innovative ovoid-shaped nozzle and ear fin design for a secure and comfortable fit without exerting undue pressure on the ear canals. Their unique metallic touch interface also facilitates easy track navigation without discomfort. The earbuds boast Snapdragon Sound with aptX Lossless support for high-resolution audio and low-latency listening, alongside Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity. The IPX4 rating offers extra assurance to fitness enthusiasts and commuters.

We don’t know if this deal will last the weekend, so catch it while it’s live via the widget above.

Comments