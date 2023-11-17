Bose raises the bar with first ever QuietComfort Ultra savings

Bose

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have huge shoes to fill as the successor to the fan-favorite Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. This new flagship headset has a better name and some exciting new features, such as Immersive Audio, which creates a multi-dimensional and layered soundstage for the listener. Combined with the unsurprisingly fantastic ANC, this makes losing yourself in your music easier than ever. The QC Ultra headphones are down from $429 to $379 in this sale.

The QC Ultra Earbuds offer the same Immersive Audio technology, and your calls are enhanced by dynamic microphone mixing plus adaptive filters. They feature a sleek new design compared to their predecessors and are available for just $249.

This is the chance we’ve been waiting for on the latest high-end headphones from one of the best brands in the business, so don’t miss out.

