Bose raises the bar with first ever QuietComfort Ultra savings

The hotly anticipated new audio gear from Bose is $50 off today, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals.
9 hours ago
Black Friday is often when you get your first chance to save on the hottest new hardware. 2023 has started with a flourish in that regard, thanks to Bose. The audio giant just dropped the price of its two premium headphone models today — the QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds both have significant discounts for the first time.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have huge shoes to fill as the successor to the fan-favorite Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. This new flagship headset has a better name and some exciting new features, such as Immersive Audio, which creates a multi-dimensional and layered soundstage for the listener. Combined with the unsurprisingly fantastic ANC, this makes losing yourself in your music easier than ever. The QC Ultra headphones are down from $429 to $379 in this sale.

The QC Ultra Earbuds offer the same Immersive Audio technology, and your calls are enhanced by dynamic microphone mixing plus adaptive filters. They feature a sleek new design compared to their predecessors and are available for just $249.

This is the chance we’ve been waiting for on the latest high-end headphones from one of the best brands in the business, so don’t miss out.

