Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Bose raises the bar with first ever QuietComfort Ultra savings
Black Friday is often when you get your first chance to save on the hottest new hardware. 2023 has started with a flourish in that regard, thanks to Bose. The audio giant just dropped the price of its two premium headphone models today — the QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds both have significant discounts for the first time.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $379 ($50 off) | Earbuds for $249 ($50 off)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have huge shoes to fill as the successor to the fan-favorite Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. This new flagship headset has a better name and some exciting new features, such as Immersive Audio, which creates a multi-dimensional and layered soundstage for the listener. Combined with the unsurprisingly fantastic ANC, this makes losing yourself in your music easier than ever. The QC Ultra headphones are down from $429 to $379 in this sale.
The QC Ultra Earbuds offer the same Immersive Audio technology, and your calls are enhanced by dynamic microphone mixing plus adaptive filters. They feature a sleek new design compared to their predecessors and are available for just $249.
This is the chance we’ve been waiting for on the latest high-end headphones from one of the best brands in the business, so don’t miss out.