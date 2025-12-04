Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
You can still get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones at a record-low in some colors
36 minutes ago
You don’t need the latest and greatest products to get an awesome experience. The 1st-generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones remain impressive in 2025, and we’ve seen some fantastic deals on them lately. In fact, you can still get these headphones at the record-low price we saw during Black Friday, but only in a couple of color variants.
Buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for just $279 ($150 off)
This sale is only available for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Deep Plum and Lunar Blue. The Deep Plum discount is available from Amazon. If you prefer the Lunar Blue iteration, that sale comes from Best Buy.
While launched in 2023, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones remain excellent headphones in 2025. They sure have aged gracefully, and I am sure many of you won’t need to upgrade to the 2nd-gen model. Especially considering that you can save plenty of money with this price cut.
There’s a reason our experts at SoundGuys.com had them as the top choice in their list of the best noise canceling headphones for years. These offer impressive ANC performance. Our internal tests show that they can block 87% of all external noise. No headphones had beaten them until the newest premium models launched.
Of course, sound quality is also outstanding. Additionally, they offer a pretty nice battery life. Based on our standardized tests, these average at about 27 hours per charge. You’ll also gain access to numerous impressive features, including Bluetooth multipoint, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless support, spatial audio, and more.
This deal is now only limited to a couple of colors, and from different retailers. We’re suspecting it’s only a matter of time before prices jump back up, so secure the offer while you can!
