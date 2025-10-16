Save $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, amazing ANC headphones

SoundGuys.com

There are plenty of new and exciting headphones around, but if you care most about noise canceling, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are still among our favorite headphones. There’s a really nice deal on these right now! If you like blue, you can save a whole $100 on them. Buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra in Lunar Blue for just $329 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Keep in mind that only the Lunar Blue version is on sale. All other color versions cost the full $429 retail price.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are from 2023, and a second-generation version is already out. That said, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are still fabulous headphones in 2025, especially if you can get them for just $329. Sure, only the Lunar Blue color is on sale, but I happen to think these look really cool!

What truly makes these stand out is the ANC performance. In fact, our audio experts from SoundGuys.com still list this pair of headphones as the top option in their list of the best ANC headphones. They can block out 87% of all external noise.

Noise canceling performance aside, these are high-end headphones that are outstanding in every other department, too. The sound quality is impressive. They also feature an excellent design and sturdy construction. Even the passthrough mode is quite remarkable.

Although the battery life isn’t as impressive by 2025 standards, it is still pretty good at 27 hours, based on our internal standardized tests. Other features include Bluetooth multipoint, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless support, spatial audio, touch gestures, and more.

Sales on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra aren’t as common, so you might want to jump on this one sooner rather than later.

