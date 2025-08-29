Bose QuietComfort Ultra price finally drops again, saving you $50

Deals on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra aren’t as common as with other high-end headphones. In fact, these haven’t seen a good discount in a while, but the sales are back now! You can save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, bringing the cost down to $379. Buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $379 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The deal applies to most colors available. These include Black, Deep Plum, Lunar Blue, and White Smoke.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones have been respected and loved by users and experts for years. Not only are they excellent headphones overall, but they are also known for their impressive ANC performance. So much so that our experts at SoundGuys.com still crown these as the best noise canceling headphones around. They can block out about 87% of all external noise!

It’s not all about outstanding ANC performance, though. These are high-end cans that offer a great overall experience. They feature excellent sound quality, a sleek design, and sturdy construction. We were even impressed by how good the passthrough mode is.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Although the battery life isn’t as impressive nowadays, it is still pretty good, at about 27 hours per charge, based on our SoundGuys.com standardized tests.

These are expensive, high-end headphones, so there is no lack of features here. These include Bluetooth multipoint, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless support, spatial audio, touch gestures, and more.

Want in on the deal? Make sure to get it soon. As we mentioned, we haven’t really seen good sales on these headphones for a while, and we’re not sure how long this one will last. This is your chance!

Follow