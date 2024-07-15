Deal: Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones discounted to an all-time-low

I live in Los Angeles, and the helicopter noise pollution is no joke. When I asked the Sound Guys team, multiple team members told me that if any ANC headphones could help me with this, it would be the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. The thing about these is that they are expensive, but today’s $80 discount is making the price much more enticing. This brings the Bose QuietComfort Ultra price down to $349. Get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $349

This offer is labeled as a “limited time deal” by Amazon. There is one very important factor to keep in mind, though. The discount only applies to the Sandstone color version. The Black and White Smoke color variants are still sold at full price, which is $429.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Sandstone) Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Sandstone) Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Amazon Save $80.00 Limited time deal!

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are especially known for their amazing active noise canceling and a handy passthrough mode. We loved the isolation created by the padding, and found that it can reduce sounds like engines, train screeches, and airplane whines by about 87%. Snapdragon Sound also takes audio to the next level, given you have a supported device. But even without it, these high-end headphones still compete very well in this department. And the headphones are crafted expertly with a great design and solid build quality.

Our main complaint with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones is definitely the price, but that is alleviated with today’s offer. This is also the lowest price we’ve ever seen these headphones go for, and they rarely get discounted, so make sure to buy yours before the deal is gone again. Just make sure you are OK with the Sandstone colorway, otherwise, you’ll have to keep waiting for other deals on these headphones.

Here’s a more affordable deal on headphones By the way, if you still think $349 is a bit too expensive and want a good deal on a nice pair of headphones, today we also came across a hot deal on the Marshall Major IV headphones. These usually cost $150, but today they are going for about $86. That equates to a 43% discount.

This is also a “limited time deal” on Amazon, and it only applies to the Brown model. The Black one is also discounted, though, just a bit less at $88. Go get yours while the offer stands!

Marshall Major IV headphones Marshall Major IV headphones See price at Amazon Save $63.99 Limited time deal!

