Save $50 on the amazing Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen headphones

Are you looking to get a new pair of headphones? The Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen headphones offer a great proposition. They only launched this September, too, which makes this one of the first times it goes on sale. And while they aren’t as cheap as they were during Black Friday, today’s offer doesn’t fall far behind, and it’s still a fantastic deal. Buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen headphones for $399 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a “limited time deal” available for all color versions, so you can pick whichever model you prefer.

The previous-generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones were renowned for their exceptional ANC performance. In fact, they topped the SoundGuys.com list of the best noise canceling headphones for years! Things have changed a bit in 2025, and now the Sony WH-1000XM6 have the crown, but the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 don’t fall far behind.

These headphones offer a great overall experience. The ANC performance isn’t too different from the previous model, but that isn’t a bad thing. Those were already incredible noise canceling headphones!

On top of that, you’ll get really good audio quality. And if you prefer a wired connection, you’ll enjoy USB-C lossless audio support. Battery life is also really good. Based on our SoundGuys.com standardized tests, these can last a bit over 27 hours on a full charge!

All things considered, these excellent headphones are definitely worth your attention, especially if you can get them for just $399. By the way, the current record-low price is $379, so you wouldn’t save too much if you wait for that to happen again, and you might be waiting quite a while. Again, these are still very new, and popular Bose headphones like these ones don’t tend to go on sale often.

Oh, and you can check out some alternatives in the SoundGuys.com list of the best headphones.

