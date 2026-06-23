Prime Day deal: Bose QuietComfort Headphones drop to a new low of $179

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have dropped to $179, down from a $359 RRP. That is a 50% discount, and it beats the previous lowest price we have seen this year of $199.

This Prime Day 2026 deal stands out even more because it is on the Ice Blue version, which is a limited-edition color of the Bose QuietComfort over-ear wireless headphones. You are still getting the features people come to Bose for, including active noise cancelation with Quiet, Aware, and customizable listening modes. There is also up to 24 hours of battery life with noise canceling turned on, plus USB-C charging.

A 15-minute quick charge can give you about 2.5 to 4 hours of playback, depending on Bose’s listed spec context. The headphones also support Bluetooth 5.1, multipoint pairing, adjustable EQ through the Bose app, and optional wired listening with an in-line mic cable. User feedback has been strong too, and the Bose QuietComfort Headphones carry a 4.6-star review score.

For anyone waiting for a big price cut on a well-liked pair of wireless noise canceling headphones, this is one of the strongest Bose offers around right now.

Buyers will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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