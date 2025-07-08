Score the high-end Bose QuietComfort headphones at their lowest 2025 price

Bose is offering an eye-catching discount on its QuietComfort Headphones in the Prime Day sale, knocking the price down to $199 from the usual $349. This is the best price yet for 2025, meaning you’re saving 43% off the recommended retail price. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your listening experience, this might be your chance. Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $199 (43% off)

Among other hues, the Bose QuietComfort headphones come in a unique Chilled Lilac color — a limited edition that stands out visually. The headphones promise up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and if you ever find yourself in a pinch, a quick 15-minute charge will get you an extra 2.5 hours of playtime. The sound quality is customizable with adjustable EQ settings, letting you tweak the bass, mid-range, and treble levels to your liking.

Designed for comfort, they feature plush earcup cushions and a padded headband, perfect for those long listening sessions. Additionally, you can easily switch between Quiet and Aware modes to toggle between complete noise cancelation and staying alert to your surroundings. These features, combined with a solid Amazon review score of 4.6, highlight why these headphones are a popular choice.

This deal stands out not just because of the hefty discount but also because of its rarity. If you’ve been eyeing these headphones, now is a good time to act. It’s a Prime Day deal, but the free 30-day trial would give you more than enough time to take advantage of it.