Record deal saves you $100 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are awesome headphones with amazing active noise cancelation. They are quite outstanding, but our main complaint has always been the price point. These were $300 at launch, and were later reduced to $280, which meant the value just wasn’t quite there. There is a $100 discount on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II right now, though, bringing the price down to a very interesting $179 price point. Get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $179

We looked at the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II price history on Amazon and this is the lowest it has ever been. You can catch this price on the Triple Black and Soapstone color options. The only tricky part is that only the Soapstone version is shipped and sold directly from Amazon. The Triple Black is currently available from Adorama, via Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Bose put its best ANC technology in these earbuds The QuietComfort Earbuds 2 feature Bose's best audio know-how. They personalize the sound quality and isolation to fit your ears each time you wear them. They also come with Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C charging, and can last 6 hours on a charge (24 with the case). See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is an excellent pair of earbuds. When it launched, it offered among the best active noise canceling available, and it continues to be a great option. These are nicely designed and pretty lightweight at 6.24g. And if you’re worried about being caught in the rain or breaking up a sweat, they are IPX4 certified.

There’s also a very neat auto-EQ feature, which analyzes your ears and tailors the sound to your specific ear shape. Users will also like the app-supported updates and various ear tip sizes, ensuring a comfortable fit.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, especially considering it’s only available in two of three color options, and from different sellers. We think this offer may be disappearing soon, and these are great ANC earbuds at $179. If you’re interested, you should probably get them while you can!

Of course, if you’re looking for other options, you can take a look at our list of the best wireless earbuds. There are some great options in there. These are all more expensive, though!

