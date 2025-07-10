Get the limited-edition Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for a record-low price of $129

If you’re in the market for premium earbuds, there’s a noteworthy deal available for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. For Amazon Prime Day, you can snag these earbuds at a discounted price of $129, down from the regular price of $179. That’s a substantial 28% off the recommended retail price, and the lowest price of all time, making it an opportune moment to invest in quality sound. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $129 (28% off)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds come in a limited-edition Twilight Blue, inspired by the evening sky for a calming look. They are known for their active noise cancelation, offering an immersive audio experience. Whether you’re on a busy commute or working out, the IPX4 rating ensures protection against water and sweat.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) Just like Palpatine, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have returned (somehow). The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds deliver excellent sound quality and noise canceling at an affordable price. The only thing holding us back from a recommendation are the connectivity issues we experienced while testing them. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Prime Deal

With up to 8.5 hours of playtime and a quick 20-minute charge adding another two hours, they keep you in the groove longer. Seamless device switching is made possible with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Manage your music and calls easily with customizable touch controls, and tweak sound settings with the Bose Music app for personalized audio.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not a member yet, consider starting with a 30-day free trial to take full advantage of this and other offers.