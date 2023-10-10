This Bose QuietComfort 45 deal is the best pre-holiday shopping you'll do!

Bose

When it comes to headphones, Bose is pretty much the best you can get. And the best-of-the-best — the Bose QuietComfort 45 — is subject to a huge deal today. The ongoing Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale brings the Bose QuietComfort 45 down to just $229. That means you can now save a whopping $100 on the headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones offer industry-leading noise canceling, a battery life of around 25 hours on a single charge, and an immensely pleasurable and comfortable fit for those lengthy listening sessions. You also get both wired and wireless playback for increased flexibility and an In-app EQ to personalize your sound.

Besides the Bose headphones, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale has some amazing deals on offer. Some of these deals don’t require you to be a Prime member, but you can always start a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime if you want to get the most out of the two-day shopping spree.

