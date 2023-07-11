Record-low price on the Bose QuietComfort 45, and more Bose Prime Day deals

Bose is pretty much royalty when it comes to headphones and earbuds . Some of the brand’s top audio models have seen deep discounts in the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales, including record-low prices in some cases.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are probably the standout deal, with most colorways of the cans dropping to just $199 ($130 off) for the first time. Outstanding noise canceling is the feature that has brought the headphones great acclaim, but you’re also getting a battery life of around 25 hours on a single charge, and an immensely comfortable fit to allow you to enjoy such lengthy listening sessions. The White Smoke color of the headset is the exception in the sale, but you can still save $100 on that model during Prime Day.

The Bose Prime Day deals also wouldn’t be complete without a big discount on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. Here’s a summary of the best offers you can find today.

Some of these deals don’t actually require you to be a Prime member to take advantage, but in any event, you can always start a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime if you want to get the most out of the two-day shopping spree.