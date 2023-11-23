Bose QuietComfort 45 price hits all-time low for Black Friday 2023

Bose

If you’re looking for some audio deals this Black Friday, you can get some really special discounts on Bose hardware. All the latest Bose headphones earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers, including the QuietComfort Ultra buds, QuietComfort Earbuds II, SounLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker, SoundLink Revolve, and more, are available at highly discounted rates. However, the best Black Friday deal you’ll find in Bose’s portfolio is on the highly regarded Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.

You can now pick up a pair of these ultra-premium cans at just $199 from Amazon. When it comes to headphones, Bose is pretty much the best you can get. And the best-of-the-best — the Bose QuietComfort 45 — is now subject to this huge deal.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45 An ANC headset that provides comfort and ease of use. The Bose QuietComfort 45 does an excellent job cancelling outside noise, and it sounds great for podcast listening. It has a decent battery life, and the fast-charging USB-C adds another 180 minutes with only a 15-minute charge. See price at Amazon Save $130.00

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones offer industry-leading noise canceling, a battery life of around 25 hours on a single charge, and an immensely pleasurable and comfortable fit for those lengthy listening sessions. You also get both wired and wireless playback for increased flexibility and an In-app EQ to personalize your sound.

Comments