BOOX teases another Android-powered rival to the Kindle Scribe

BOOX is not done expanding its e-ink lineup this month. Fresh off the launch of the Poke 7 series , the company is already teasing another Android-powered paper tablet. BOOX posted a teaser for the Note X6 on Weibo ahead of a May 27 launch in China.

The image confirms a monochrome display and stylus support, but full specifications are still largely under wraps. We’d expect the Note X6 to follow last year’s BOOX Note X5, which featured a 10.3-inch Carta 1300 display, a front light, Qualcomm processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. The X5 also offered EMR stylus support, Wi-Fi, a speaker, a microphone, and a 3,700mAh battery.

It is not yet clear whether the Note X6 will launch beyond China, which is often the question with BOOX hardware announcements. The company already sells the BOOX Go 10.3 Gen II lineup globally, including both standard and front-lit Lumi models, so the Note X6 might be repetitive. However, devices like the Kindle Scribe (and reMarkable’s lineup) have pushed digital handwriting back into the spotlight. BOOX differentiates itself through Android, winning users over with a lot more flexibility than a Kindle. If the Note X6 launches globally, it could be a very compelling alternative for buyers ready for something outside of Amazon’s increasingly restrictive ecosystem.