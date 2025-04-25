BOOX's latest Go Series tablets could give reMarkable a run for the money

BOOX

TL;DR BOOX has launched two 7-inch Android-based E Ink tablets with stylus support.

The new BOOX Go 7 is priced at $249.99 and features a black-and-white E Ink Carta 1300 display.

The BOOX Color Go 7 Gen II sports an E Ink Kaleido 3 display and will soon go on sale for $279.99.

BOOX is taking on the reMarkable 2 with two new 7-inch Go Series E Ink tablets featuring stylus support. The new Go 7 and Color Go 7 Gen II are competitively priced and run Android, giving users the flexibility to choose their preferred bookstore and download their favorite note-taking app from the Play Store.

The BOOX Go 7 sports an E Ink Carta 1300 black-and-white display with a 300ppi resolution and adjustable dual-tone front light. Like the first-gen Go Color 7, it has an asymmetrical design with a large bezel on the right, making it easy for users to grip the tablet without covering its display. The extended bezel also features two physical buttons for easier page turns.

BOOX

On the inside, the Go 7 packs an octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a microSD card slot for further expansion. The E Ink tablet even includes a built-in speaker and Bluetooth support, allowing users to easily listen to audiobooks through the speaker or a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. Other noteworthy features include a USB-C port that supports OTG and can even be used as an audio jack and a substantial 2,300mAh battery.

BOOX

The new BOOX Go Color 7 Gen II is nearly identical in all aspects, except it features an E Ink Kaleido 3 color display. The screen can display up to 4,096 colors at 150ppi or black-and-white text and images at 300ppi. Both models support BOOX’s InkSense active stylus, which offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, a multi-function side button, and replaceable pen tips. However, buyers will have to purchase it separately for $45.99.

At $249.99, the new BOOX Go 7 looks like a fantastic E Ink tablet on paper, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. It’s already up for sale on the company’s website and will shortly make its way to Amazon. Buyers will have to wait a while for the Color Go 7 Gen II, as BOOX has yet to share availability details. The color E Ink tablet will retail for $279.99 when it eventually goes on sale.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.