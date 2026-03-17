This e-ink lineup now runs Android 15 and (finally) gets a front light

BOOX

TL;DR BOOX launched its new Go 10.3 (Gen II) series, delivering Android 15 and performance improvements.

The lineup now includes two models, a standard version for use in natural lighting and the BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi, which adds a dual-tone front light for low-light use.

Both models are available now, priced at $419.99 for the standard version and $449.99 for the Lumi model.

As e-ink tablets continue to branch from niche reading devices into lightweight productivity tools, BOOX just introduced its new BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) series. The lineup includes two updated models that build on the brand’s existing 10.3-inch offering, including one with a highly-requested built-in front light.

The standard Go 10.3 (Gen II) looks fairly familiar to the first generation, with a thin, lightweight build and an e-ink display meant for use in mostly natural lighting. It measures 4.6mm thick, weighs 360g, and keeps the same distraction-free approach that made the original BOOX Go 10.3 popular.

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi, meanwhile, adds a dual-tone front light, something many users requested after the first generation launched without one. The lack of lighting was one of the most common criticisms of the original tablet and an oversight that stood out compared to market competition. The Lumi model fixes the shortcoming while still staying thin and lightweight at 4.8mm and weighing 364g.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The move to divide the lineup mirrors a broader trend in e-ink tablets. Amazon’s latest Kindle Scribe lineup also includes multiple models, ranging from a version without a front light to a premium Colorsoft model with a color display. For now, BOOX stops at lighting differences as both models are black and white only. Beyond the lighting difference, the two share the same core hardware. Both feature a 10.3-inch E Ink display with 300PPI resolution and support stylus input. The tablets offer seven pen types, 24 built-in templates, and FreeMark, which allows users to write directly on the screen, even in apps that wouldn’t normally support annotations. The tablets can also record audio to accompany written notes.

Under the hood, both tablets run Android 15, a notable upgrade from Android 12 on the original Go 10.3. Unlike Kindles, the tablets support installation of third-party apps through the Google Play Store. BOOX says the newer Android version improves multitasking and large-screen support while also bringing better privacy controls, memory management, and smoother UI performance.

The devices also include an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 4GB storage, and support 26 file formats, including PDF, EPUB, DOCX, and MOBI. Both models also feature Dual-band Wi-Fi and built-in speakers for audiobooks. Like the previous model, the Go 10.3 (Gen II) series pairs a 3700mAh battery with the low power draw of an e-ink display for multi-day battery life.

The 10-inch e-ink tablet category has been growing steadily as these devices shift from simple e-readers toward more capable writing tools. Devices like the Amazon Kindle Scribe lean heavily on ecosystem features and note-taking tied to Amazon’s reading platform, while BOOX tablets take a different approach by running Android and allowing access to third-party apps.

The BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) starts at $419.99. The BOOX Go 10.3 (Gen II) Lumi, with the added dual-tone front light, is priced at $449.99. Both are available now from BOOX and third-party retailers like Amazon.

Follow