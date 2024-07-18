Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite merge, now offers postpaid and prepaid under one brand

Boost Mobile

TL;DR Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite are merging.

Now Boost Mobile will offer both prepaid and postpaid plans from the same brand.

There’s a new logo that reflects the company’s change in direction.

While Boost Mobile’s prepaid service has been around for ages, the company launched its own postpaid offering back in 2022 under the name Boost Infinite. Although it’s not uncommon for a carrier to have sub-brands, it seems Boost wants to both simplify and unify its offerings.

Today, the Dish-owned company announced it will now offer postpaid and prepaid services directly through Boost Mobile. In addition to this change, the company is also updating its logo and revamping its phone plans.

Boost now offers four plans in total: Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Premium, and Infinite Access. The first three of these plans are available for both prepaid and postpaid customers, but the latter plan requires a postpaid account. Here’s a breakdown of the differences below:

Unlimited Unlimited Plus Unlimited Premium Infinite access for iPhone/Galaxy Cost

Unlimited $25 a month (plus taxes/fees)

Unlimited Plus $50 a month (taxes/fees included)

Unlimited Premium $60 a month (taxes/fees included)

Infinite access for iPhone/Galaxy $65 a month (plus taxes/fees)

Talk and Text

Unlimited Unlimited Talk, Text & Data

Unlimited Plus Unlimited Talk, Text & Data

Unlimited Premium Unlimited Talk, Text & Data

Infinite access for iPhone/Galaxy Unlimited Talk, Text & Data

Data

Unlimited 4G/5G with 30GB of Premium data

Unlimited Plus 4G/5G with 40GB of Premium data

Unlimited Premium 4G/5G with 50GB of Premium data

Infinite access for iPhone/Galaxy 4G/5G with 30GB of Premium data

Hotspot

Unlimited None

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Unlimited Premium None

Infinite access for iPhone/Galaxy None

International

Unlimited None

Unlimited Plus Global talk and text

Unlimited Premium Global talk and text

Free roaming in North America

Infinite access for iPhone/Galaxy Global Talk and Text

Free roaming in North America

Extras

Unlimited Available as a prepaid or postpaid option

$25 forever price lock

Unlimited Plus Available as a prepaid or postpaid option

Up to $300 in device savings

Unlimited Premium Available as a prepaid or postpaid option

Up to $430 in device savings

Infinite access for iPhone/Galaxy Postpaid only

Free phone with annual upgrades



As you can see, all the plans offer unlimited talk, text, and data, but the amount of premium data will vary from 30-50GB depending on your plan. As always, Boost’s network utilizes a combination of T-Mobile, AT&T, and Dish’s own towers to provide service. Each plan also has a few extras that help them stand out better.

The basic Unlimited plan doesn’t offer hotspot access or extra phone savings, but there is a $25 price lock guarantee that’s supposedly forever. From our understanding, this means as long as you’re an active subscriber, Boost won’t raise your price on this plan.

The Plus and Premium tiers give you hotspot access, extra savings when buying a new device, more premium data, and international options like global talk and text. Taxes are also included with these plans, unlike the basic Unlimited offering. The Premium plan also adds the ability to roam in North America for free.

Lastly, we have Infinite Access. This postpaid-only tier has two flavors: Infinite Access for Galaxy or for iPhone. These plans are basically the same as Unlimited Plus, except it adds the ability to roam in North America for free and gives you a free iPhone or Galaxy phone with annual upgrades.

Need extras like Apple Care or better family controls? Boost has you covered with its new Add-Ons. Boost Protect includes Apple Care for iPhones and protects your non-Apple phone as well. There’s also Boost Family Guard, a family management app that lets customers monitor up to 10 devices and even limit user screen time, track locations, and more. You can also add 10GB of high speed data or hotspot access for just $10 a month. You can learn about more of the add-ons directly from Boost’s website.

