Is Bluesky down for you? You're not alone

TL;DR Bluesky users are unable to access the social media platform.

There are over 4,000 reports of the platform being down.

Bluesky’s status webpage says that all systems are still operational.

Were you planning to post something on Bluesky? You may run into some issues if you try to access the platform at the moment. It appears that the Twitter alternative is down for some users.

According to DownDetector, the issues started sometime after 11AM ET. So far, the website has registered over 4,000 reports from users unable to access the platform. And it appears that the number of reports are still climbing.

I can confirm that I am unable to access Bluesky on the web. However, it appears that the mobile app is still working as intended. On Bluesky’s status webpage, it says that all systems are still operational.

We’ll be keeping an eye on any further movement here and will update our coverage accordingly.

Developing…

