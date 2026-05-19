Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Is Bluesky down for you? Here's what's going on (Update)
57 minutes ago
- Bluesky is currently experiencing issues.
- Thousands of users are reporting that the site is down.
- Bluesky says it is investigating elevated error rates.
Update: May 18, 2026 (9:06 PM ET): Bluesky appears to be back online. The status site states that service has been restored and is being monitored.
Original article: May 18, 2026 (8:21 PM ET): If you’re having trouble accessing the social media platform Bluesky, you’re not alone. Both the website and app appear to be experiencing widespread issues at the moment.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Thousands of users are flocking to Downdetector to report that Bluesky is experiencing an outage. It appears that the reports started around 6:00 PM ET, and the numbers have been climbing ever since. At the time of writing, there are over 5,000 reports claiming that the website and the app are down.
Over on the site’s status page, Bluesky has acknowledged that there is an issue. According to the page, it is experiencing “elevated error rates across PDS instances.” The good news is that Bluesky is investigating the problem, so it shouldn’t take long to get the platform back up and running.
Android Authority will keep an eye on the situation. We will update this article when Bluesky is back online.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.