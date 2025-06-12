BlueAnt Soundblade under-monitor speaker drops to a record-low price!

Are you looking for some PC speakers? I came across this one at CES, a couple of years ago, and let me tell you, it’s what I would buy if I needed good desktop audio. The thing is, I wasn’t a big fan of the $199.99 retail price. The BlueAnt Soundblade is currently available at just $94.99, which happens to be its record-low price. It’s looking much more enticing now! Buy the BlueAnt Soundblade for just $94.99 ($105 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions available, including Charcoal, White, Green, and Pink.

The BlueAnt strikes a perfect balance between design, performance, and price. Let’s start with the design, which is what makes it different from other desktop speakers. This speaker is flat and meant to live under your monitor. It can also be used as a laptop stand or riser. This unique form factor makes it look sleek and also leaves less wasted space on your desk.

Looks and design conveniences aside, this is actually a great 2.1-channel speaker. I remember being impressed by how loud it was, especially considering I tested it at the biggest tech convention, surrounded by thousands of people and booths playing loud music. This makes more sense as you take a look at the specs, as it can output 120W.

Its connectivity is also quite flexible. You can connect it to your devices using Bluetooth, an AUX cable, or USB-C, which covers most devices. And get this: it even has a remote control!

Again, I loved this speaker, but I thought it was too expensive, at nearly $200. At under $100 bucks, though, it is looking like a really nice option. I am actually considering getting one, myself!