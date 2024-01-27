Blue Bloods season 14: Expected release date and the latest rumors

Get ready, Reagan fans — your favorite multi-generational family of New York’s finest is coming back for one last ride. After 13 seasons, CBS has announced that season 14 will be Blue Blood’s final chapter.

The showrunners aren’t holding back either. They’re packing the last season with all the drama, action and intrigue we’ve come to expect from the Reagan’s personal and professional lives.

Here’s everything we know about the Blue Bloods season 14 release date and plot direction.

Will there be a season 14 of Blue Bloods? You bet there will! CBS gave the show a 14th season renewal, though they had to break hearts with the news that it’ll also be the final one. Honestly, after 13 years of keeping the streets of NYC safe, can you blame the Reagans for eyeing retirement? We’re just glad we get 18 more episodes with our favorite cops.

When is season 14 of Blue Bloods coming out? Mark those calendars for February 16th! The first half of the last ride kicks off, with the second half scheduled to come out later this year.

What to expect from season 14 of Blue Bloods Let’s just say the showrunners are intent on resolving all lingering storylines before the family holsters their guns for good.

Danny and Jackie team back up to catch Dr. Walker Of course, Detective Danny can’t retire with Dr. Walker still on the loose! He’ll reopen the case to finally get justice, with ex-partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) along for one more thrill ride. Their explosive history makes them too electric to watch — can they put differences aside to catch a killer?

Undercover trouble for Jamie lands him in hot water The family has always worried Jamie’s job is too dangerous, and big brother Danny loves saying I told you so. But Jamie may prove him right when an undercover assignment (to investigate a car smuggling operation) puts him right in the crosshairs against Reverend Potter’s warnings. Will paragon cop Jamie lose his way confronting unspeakable evil?

Erin and Anthony rekindle their partnership Goodbye, cold CA cases — Erin’s back in the courtroom with a vengeance! She pairs up with investigator Anthony on a high-profile murder after a major clue.

Yeah, it sounds like one heck of a final ride with Blue Bloods! We’ll still get our Reagan family dinner moments, plus a milestone event celebration before the end. Pass the rolls and get ready to cry, folks.

Blue Bloods season 14 cast All our favorites are back at the dinner table one last time: Tom Selleck leads the family as Frank

Bridget Moynahan pursues justice as prosecutor Erin

Donnie Wahlberg keeps NYC’s peace as hot-tempered Danny

Will Estes walks the beat as ethical Jamie With all the original Reagan kids and patriarch Frank reprising their roles, we’re in for all the father-child clashes and tight family moments we love them for. Elder statesman Henry “Pops” Reagan (Len Cariou) is back too, surely shaking his head at his family’s antics while doling out wisdom.

Jennifer Esposito also returns as Detective Jackie Curatola for a nostalgic last case with Danny. And can we get one more Steve Schirripa appearance as Erin’s intrepid investigator Anthony? Please and thank you!

Where to watch Blue Bloods season 14 Catch all the action live when season 14 drops on February 16, 2024, on CBS. Planning on binge-watching later? Stream episodes the next day on Paramount+ to get your Reagan fix anytime.

Past seasons are available on Paramount+ and Hulu as well if you need a refresher on Dr. Walker’s creepy crimes or want to revisit baby-faced rookie Jamie. But fair warning — you might just get hooked into a 13-season rewatch!

FAQs

Is Tom Selleck leaving the show? Let out that sigh of relief, Selleck fans! Frank Reagan himself confirmed he’s back in action for season 14. CBS would have a revolt without the stache that launched a TV empire on their hands!

Why did Linda Reagan leave? We still miss Linda after her tragic off-screen helicopter crash death before season 8. But unfortunately, actress Amy Carlson wanted off the show, leaving Danny a widower.

How did Linda die on Blue Bloods? Linda met her demise in a helicopter crash, as announced in season 8’s premiere Cutting Losses. We didn’t get much more detail than that, leaving fans permanently curious about the mysterious circumstances.

Where is Blue Bloods filmed? The Reagan family defends the streets of New York because Blue Bloods films on location in the city and Long Island. If you’re lucky, you might catch the cast taping scenes around Central Park or Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood!

Comments