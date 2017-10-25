BLU has announced a new smartphone called the Vivo 8L, which comes with an affordable price tag and a massive battery.
Although its specs won’t blow your socks off, the device still has enough power under the hood for the average user. It sports a 5.3-inch display with Full HD resolution and is powered by the MediaTek 6753 chipset. A large 4,000 mAh battery keeps the light on, which is impressive based on the size of the device. For comparison, the Galaxy S8 Plus has a 3,500 mAh battery, while the one inside the LG V30 has a capacity of 3,300 mAh — both devices have a larger footprint than the Vivo 8L.
The Vivo 8L has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage that you can expand but only for an additional 64 GB. The device has a metal body, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and is compatible with GSM networks. You’ll find a 13 MP camera with LED flash and an f/2.0 aperture on the back and a selfie snapper that sports a 20 MP sensor up front.
BLU’s latest smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, has a headphone jack, and offers a simple design that doesn’t stand out from the crowd. You can get it on Amazon via the button below for $199.99. Any takers?