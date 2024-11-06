Deal: Blink Outdoor 4 security camera drops to just $40 (or less)!

It’s said safety has no price, but I would personally prefer to pay as little as possible for my security cameras if I can. Some of these can get pricey, but we’re always on the lookout for the best deals around, and today, we have a really nice one on the Blink Outdoor 4. You can take it home for just $39.99, which is a whopping 60% discount on its $99.99 retail price. Additionally, the price per unit will get lower if you bundle more cameras into your purchase. Buy the Blink Outdoor 4 for just $39.99 or less

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time deal.” As the intro mentions, the price per unit reduces as you bundle more cameras into your purchase. For example, you can get the “4 Camera System” for $132.99, which effectively brings the price of each unit to $33.25.

Blink Outdoor 4

The Blink Outdoor 4 security camera is simple and straightforward, making it very user-friendly. It’s easy to set up, and its design is small and very discrete. No wiring is required, and it operates on two standard AA batteries. You won’t need to worry about changing batteries too often, either, as the estimated battery life is two years.

Despite its simple proposition, it has all the main smart security camera features we’ve come to expect. The Blink Outdoor 4 can record video at 1,080p Full HD resolution. There’s support for motion detection, person detection, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and more. Because it’s meant to work both outdoors and indoors, it’s also weather-resistant, so it should handle rain without issues. As is usually the case with these intelligent security cameras, some features will only be accessible with a Blink subscription. Of course, this includes cloud storage, as well as some premium capabilities like person detection. That said, what’s great about the Blink Outdoor 4 is that it’s among the few security cameras that allow local storage. This is possible thanks to the Sync Module 2, which comes included. You can stick a USB thumb drive into it and store clips there. It’s important to note this is a record-low price for the Blink Outdoor 4, and these offers don’t usually last very long. You might want to sign up for it before the price jumps back to its normal levels.

