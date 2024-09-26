Take a Blink Mini security camera home for just $18

Your home is a place of peace and security, so you should keep it secure. Getting a security camera is an easy way to monitor your home, pets, and more. These can get pricey, though, and I am a fan of saving as much money as possible, so I’m always keeping an eye open for any deals. We found a really compelling sale on the Blink Mini. It usually costs $30, which is arguably already cheap, but there is a 40% discount on it today, bringing the price down to just $18. Get a Blink Mini for just $18

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the sale could end soon, and we’re not sure when.

Blink Mini Blink Mini It's really for people already sold on the Blink ecosystem, and in that context, it works. A indoor-only 1080p security camera with night vision and Alexa integration. This pack includes two cameras, but you'll probably want to buy the separate Sync Module 2. See price at Amazon Save $12.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Blink Mini is a great little camera. It is actually quite tiny, measuring only 2 x 1.9 x 1.4 inches. It will be easy to hide it in any corner of the house. Despite its minute size, it is pretty capable. The security camera can record at 1,080p video at 30fps, with a 110-degree field of view. It also comes with two-way audio, supports motion alerts, and even has night vision capabilities.

You also get the option to store your security videos, with the use of a Sync Module 2, which is sold separately. You can plug a USB thumb drive and keep all your clips local. Otherwise, you will have to sign up for a Blink subscription plan, which includes cloud storage and other features. Learn more about the Blink subscription plans here.

There is one thing to keep in mind before you hit the buy button, though. This is an indoor security camera. As such, it has no battery, so you’ll need to keep it plugged in. Additionally, it has no weather resistance, so be careful getting it wet.

Go ahead and buy your Blink Mini soon, as we’re not sure how long it will be before the price goes back to normal. At $18, it’s pretty much a no-brainer if you want to keep an eye on your home from anywhere.

