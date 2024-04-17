Save 25% on the new Blink Mini 2

Amazon’s latest addition to the smart home market, the Blink Mini 2, was launched last month at an already affordable price of $39.99. You might think that was already good value, given the features that we’ll outline. But it’s now also got its first price drop with a 25% discount reducing it to just $29.99. Blink Mini 2 for $29.99 ($10 off)

For such a small outlay, you’re getting a smart security camera with features like 1080p HD live view, a built-in spotlight for color night vision, and a broad 143-degree diagonal field of view. New to this generation is a weather-proof design that supports both indoor and outdoor installation, and the device offers two-way audio for when you’re monitoring your space in real time.

More features include motion detection with real-time alerts and smart notifications such as person detection through an optional subscription plan. Setup takes just a few minutes, and the Mini 2 can also serve as a plug-in chime for the Blink Video Doorbell. You can save and share video clips either in the cloud with a subscription plan or locally with a Sync Module. And, naturally, it integrates seamlessly with Alexa.

Find out more about the deal if you're interested

