Blackmagic Camera app with pro video controls lands on Android

Blackmagic

TL;DR The Blackmagic Camera app offers manual controls to help you capture professional-level videos on your Android device.

It features a detailed heads-up display (HUD) that allows quick access to essential controls, such as frame rate, ISO, white balance, shutter speed, lens selection, and more.

The app is currently compatible with select Samsung and Google devices.

After debuting the Blackmagic Camera app on iOS last year, Blackmagic Design has finally brought its highly acclaimed professional video camera app to Android. The free app features complete manual controls to help you capture cinematic videos and packs a ton of useful features.

In a press release highlighting the launch, Blackmagic Design says the app is based on the same “operating system” as the company’s digital film cameras and gives Android users access to a wide range of professional tools. The app has a feature-rich HUD with quick access to important controls, along with status and record parameters, a histogram, focus peaking, levels, and frame guides.

Blackmagic

You can dial in other advanced settings, like the supported codec, color space, and more, within a dedicated settings tab. Like the iOS app, Blackmagic Camera for Android includes the ability to record landscape video while holding the phone in portrait orientation, which can come in handy in certain scenarios.

The Blackmagic Camera app seamlessly integrates with Blackmagic’s DaVinci Resolve and the Blackmagic Cloud, allowing you to quickly sync captured videos to the video editor and work with other Blackmagic Cloud members on a project. It even packs a built-in chat feature to further promote collaboration.

Blackmagic Camera is currently compatible with select Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices. Although the company has not shared a list of supported devices, we can confirm it is available for recent flagships like the Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 series, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. User reports also reveal that the Android app lacks support for the LOG color space, which is available on the iOS version for iPhone 15 Pro users.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments