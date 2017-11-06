Thanksgiving is just under three weeks away. As much as you may be looking forward to the break and the over indulgent turkey dinner, even more exciting for many is the biggest shopping event of the year that follows. Here’s everything you need to know about Black Friday 2017!

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 24. Traditionally, you got to take advantage of plummeting prices and unbelievable discounts on just that one day, but things have changed a lot over the years. Now, not only have retailers extended the shopping period to cover at least the following Monday, but some stores have great offers available even now.

The best part is that a mad dash into a store at 5 AM is no longer necessary either, and you can make your next big purchase from the comfort of your own home. This is encouraged in fact, with many stores featuring online exclusives as well.

The biggest three days of the “Black Friday season” are the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving day, and of course Black Friday itself. All the biggest discounts will likely fall within that window, but if you want a deal now, let’s jump in and take a look at all the best deals currently on offer.

All the best deals live right now

Right now, pretty much all the live deals are from Amazon, though last weekend Dell and HP also had some deals — meaning it’s only a matter of time before other similar retailers start offering special early Black Friday promotions. Most of the best deals on Amazon right now apply to Amazon’s own products.

The deals above are likely going to remain active for the rest of the month, but Amazon is also offering a number of time sensitive deals in the form of “deal of the day” offers and lightening deals. We’ll be sure to include the best deals of the day as they hit here.

As of 11/6/17 – at the moment none of the current daily deals are particularly relevant to our audience, though you can still check them out here.

Due to the fact lightening deals are very time sensitive (usually good for a few hours) and change throughout the day, we aren’t going to list them all here. The kind of products typically offered include headphones, household gadgets, mobile accessories, and more. We recommend heading over to Amazon to take a closer look!

Planning for Black Friday’s biggest sales

There will be a lot of deals to sift through as we get closer to Black Friday, and staying on top of everything can get overwhelming. There are some things you can do in advance to make your Black Friday experience a little easier:

Knowing what you want always helps. If you have an expensive purchase in mind, like for a high-end TV, laptop, smartphone, and more, research exactly what you are looking for and which retailer offers the best deal on that device. This year, we can expect a lot of fantastic deals on 4K UHD TVs across the board, so it’s definitely a good time to plan for it now.

Plan for memberships. A lot of great deals will be available from wholesale retailers like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s, that all require memberships. If you aren’t already a member, see if you can become one, or find someone who is already a member.

Most retailers will have Black Friday deals running for a few days before and after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether it be online or in store, getting in on the action early is the best way to go. In most cases, the deal will last only as long as stocks do. That said, we can still expect to see some of the best deals on the actual day of Black Friday – November 24.

Stay on top of all the deals. A roundup like the one below helps that we will continue to update as more information comes in. If you have a particular retailer in mind already, you should also sign up for their emails to find out about special offers, daily deals, and more.

The best upcoming Black Friday deals – what to expect

There are a lot of stores and deals to wade through already, and this is only the beginning of the month. That said, we’d expect 4K TVs to be a big part of the Black Friday experience this year, as prices continue to plummet it is not longer unrealistic to expect budget sets to big under $300, and even some of the higher quality options will likely hit under $1000. Beyond that? . We should have a much clearer picture of what to expect in another week or so — so stay tuned!

Until then, here is a roundup of the best upcoming Black Friday deals and promotions that we know about:

Amazon

Amazon has already launched their Black Friday Store with a variety of offers available, including deals of the day and lightning deals, with Prime members getting early access and exclusive offers as well. Our favorite picks for each day can be found in the “best deals live” portion of this guide, but for a full look be sure to head to their official page.

The really good deals will start to show up during the two weeks that include Black Friday and Cyber Monday, starting from November 20 to December 1.

Costco

Costco’s Black Friday deals have leaked early this year courtesy of bestblackfriday.com. All the in-store deals and some of the online deals are for Costco members only. Non-members can take advantage of some online offers, but with a surcharge.

The main sale starts on November 24 after stores open at 9 AM and run till November 27, and online exclusives and deals begin on November 23. Costco will also have some special deals on TVs, tablets, sound systems, and other electronics starting from November 5, but the prices aren’t available yet. You can find the complete guide in the link above, but here are some key deals to look forward to:

up to $350 off on select laptops

$50 off on Google Home 2 pack

$100 off on DJI Mavic Pro bundle

$50 off on Fitbit Charge 2

up to $100 off on gaming consoles

Kohl’s

Kohl’s online deals start from November 20 and go on till November 27. The store will open at 5 PM on Thanksgiving Day. Apart from the discounts, you can also earn Kohl’s Cash on every purchase, along with $15 in Kohl’s Cash on every $50 spent between November 20 and November 25. Some awesome deals to look forward to include:

1 TB Sony PS4 console for $199.99 + $60 Kohl’s Cash (originally $299.99)

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR camera for $449.99 + $135 Kohl’s Cash (originally $749.99)

Samsung 4K Smart TV 55-inch for $499.99 + $150 Kohl’s Cash (originally $999.99)

LG 4K Smart LED TV 49-inch for $399.99 + $120 Kohl’s Cash (originally $699.99)

Google Home for $79.99 + $15 Kohl’s Cash (originally $129.99)

SkullCandy Ink’d Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $24.99 (originally $49.99)

JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $89.99 + $15 Kohl’s Cash (originally $149.99)

BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s requires a membership like Costco. Their Black Friday sale runs from November 17 to November 27, with some special deals available only from November 24. On Black Friday, the store will open at 7 AM. Deals to look forward to include:

up to $900 off on Samsung 4K UHD Smart LED TVs

up to $900 off on Samsung Curved 4K Smart QLED TVs

up to $900 off on LG 4K Smart LED TVs

up to $150 off on select laptops

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is another wholesale retailer that requires a membership. Sam’s Club is holding their Black Friday sale much before the actual date, with a one-day only sale on November 11. Online shopping starts at 12:01 EST on November 11, and the store opens at 7 AM the same day. Deals to look forward to include –

Vizio SmartCast E-series 4K TV 70-inch for $878 (originally $1249)

$250 Sam’s Club gift card with every iPhone purchase

$300 Sam’s Club gift card with every Samsung smartphone purchase (excludes Galaxy J3)

up to $200 off on Apple iPad Pro (online exclusive)

Best Buy

According to bestblackfriday.com, we can expect Best Buy’s deals to leak on November 9. Going by last year, we can expect the sale to start at 5 PM on Thanksgiving Day, and continue at 8 AM on Black Friday. While there will be some store only deals, the majority of them should also be available online on starting on Thursday. We can also expect more specials on Cyber Monday, November 27.

We still don’t know if Best Buy will follow other retailers and have deals available in the days before Black Friday though. We can look forward to great deals on 4K TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and more.

Update: If you’re into the idea of a smarter coffee experience, you’ll be happy to know we’ve learned that Smarter Coffee will be on sale via Best Buy for $199.99, down for $249.99, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The iKettle will also be on sale during that time for $119.99 (normally $149.99).

The world’s smartest coffee machine and tea kettle will be on special at Best Buy for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Smarter Coffee machine and iKettle can be controlled by Alex, Google Assistant, trained to turn on the kitchen lights when they turn on or to brew when you get home from a morning workout triggered by geo-fencing. A built-in water reservoir and burr bean grinder also make it possible to brew a fresh pot of coffee from anywhere using the Smarter App.

This is just the start to all the great Black Friday deals that are coming up, and we will continue to keep this post updated with more deals, as well as when we find out what other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have to offer!

