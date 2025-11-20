Rare Black Friday offer: Sonos Ace headphones drop to just $279

If you’ve ever followed tech brands, you’ll know that Sonos is listed up there with the likes of Apple — a premium brand that doesn’t typically do many big discounts. That’s what makes this Black Friday deal on the Sonos Ace headphones such a tempting opportunity.

During the sale, you can snag the Sonos Ace for just $279, a nice markdown from the usual $399. That’s a solid 30% off the recommended retail price, and the lowest price we’ve seen this year was $295, making this deal even sweeter for those looking to grab them at a bargain. In fact, the headphones were selling at full price just yesterday. Sonos Ace for $279 (30% off)

The Sonos Ace headphones are a standout choice in the world of over-ear offerings. They bring a hefty dose of innovation, featuring adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Aware mode, and impressive battery life of up to 30 hours. If you’re caught short on time, its rapid charging means a quick three-minute charge gives you approximately three hours of listening. The Ace isn’t just about practicality; it’s about exceptional sound, featuring 40mm custom dynamic drivers and support for lossless codecs, enhanced by Dolby Atmos and dynamic head tracking.

A unique highlight is the TV Audio Swap feature, which allows seamless audio switching from your Sonos soundbar directly to your headphones over Wi-Fi. A recent update added even more charm, with improvements like TrueCinema for spatial audio and enhanced noise cancelation based on your environment.

Hit the link above to catch this rare deal and experience the premium sound design Sonos is known for at a fraction of the cost.

