Black Friday bargain: Beats Studio Pro drops 54% to best price yet

We’re finally at the business end of the Black Friday sales, which means the biggest discounts ever on some hot hardware. The Beats Studio Pro deal that dropped today is a prime example, with the stylish headphones down to an all-time low price of just $159.99 on Amazon. Beats Studio Pro for $159.99 ($190 off)

The huge 54% markdown is $10 less than we’ve ever tracked the Studio Pro in just over a year on the market and is available on all eight colorways that Amazon stocks. You can bundle it with the 20W USB-C power adapter for another $17.

Beats Studio Pro Beats Studio Pro Spatial audio, lossless playback, and big battery life The Beats Studio Pro are a relatively light-weight set of Bluetooth headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, USB Type-C charging and wired playback, as well as a 3.5mm port, ANC, and Spatial Audio, these are contenders for the hottest headphones of 2023. See price at Amazon Save $190.00

The Beats Studio Pro brings several appealing features to the table, including excellent sound quality with a balanced profile and notable active noise cancelation (ANC) performance. The addition of a USB-C DAC for wired listening is a nice touch, allowing for high-fidelity audio — a rarity in headphones of this category.

These lightweight headphones are highly portable and fold easily for storage, complemented by a reliable battery life of over 30 hours. Features like Spatial Audio and transparency mode further add to the user experience.

The Studio Pro deal is bound to be popular, so secure your pair early. The widget above takes you to the offer. There are more examples of record tech discounts on our Black Friday deals hub.

