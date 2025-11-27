Top 10 Black Friday deals you can get today

It’s officially the season of savings! And while Black Friday isn’t until the end of the week, there are plenty of excellent deals and offers already available. If you’re looking to buy some more tech, these are of the best deals you can snag this Black Friday.

SPONSORED MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete If you’ve ever watched in horror as your robot vacuum’s mop deals with a stubborn stain and then streaks lines of dirty water from room to room, you would have desperately been wishing for a solution. MOVA has the answer with the Z60 Roller Complete, which ensures that only clean water touches your floors. The MOVA Z60’s HydroForce Roller Mopping system includes a 12-nozzle spray, 360° dirt scraping, and real-time removal of waste water to ensure that any water from the mop that touches your floors is clean. No more dirty water streaks to deal with! It’s also a very capable mop, with its roller design and fluffy material increasing pickup by 30% while maintaining a steady 4,100 Pa of downward pressure as it mops. It also features AutoShield technology. Not only does the robot lift the mop, but it also deploys a barrier to keep your rug completely dry. Powered by a TurboForce 9 high-speed motor, you get 28,000 Pa suction power, which is more than enough to handle any dust, hair, or debris that’s in its way. It also comes with an Anti-tangle TroboWave™ DuoBrush, which combines a pure rubber brush and a rubber-bristle brush to tackle hard floors and soft carpets. And for complete coverage, you get the MaxiReach™ side brush and mop. The side brush and mop automatically extend when it detects edges, corners, and baseboards, sweeping up dust, hair, and debris from hard-to-reach areas with ease. The MOVA Z60 Roller Complete also features DToF Navigation to map your home with 360° precision and target messes with pinpoint accuracy. It can recognize more than 200 obstacles, including cables, toys, shoes, and even pet waste, and safely navigate around them. And with StepMaster™ 2.0, the Z60 can climb door sills, small steps, and even layered thresholds up to 8cm, ensuring that going from room to room won’t be a problem. Finally, the all-in-one base station empties the dirty water, refills the cleaning solution, dries the mop with hot air, and sterilizes the washboard. And with a 3.2L dust bag, you’ll get up to 100 days of hands-free maintenance. With MOVA’s Black Friday promotion, which runs until December 1, you can pick up the MOVA Z60 Ultra Roller Complete for just $999.99, a whopping $500 discount from its usual price.

SPONSORED Nomad eSIM Paul Jones / Android Authority The holidays are also peak travel season, and one of the best ways to stay connected wherever you are is with the Nomad eSIM. Having a reliable eSIM is essential, not just for maps or emails, but for staying connected with family at home, friends abroad, and your travel companions when plans change at the last minute. That’s where Nomad comes in. Nomad offers affordable, flexible eSIMs. You can easily browse, buy, and activate an eSIM right from the Nomad app before or during your trip. And once you arrive at your country of destination, you’ll enjoy peace of mind knowing that Nomad’s eSIMs will activate automatically upon arrival. No more having to wait around for your eSIM to activate, and no more struggles to find a physical SIM card from a local provider. You can choose from many data plans, ranging from 1GB to 30GB, or opt for an unlimited plan. Whatever you pick, you’re only paying for what you actually need. Nomad eSIMs work in a wide variety of countries, meaning that no matter where your journey takes you, you’ll be able to enjoy reliable coverage throughout your travels. Until December 12, Nomad is offering 25% off your cart in the Nomad app when purchasing one or more eSIMs or any sale plans, with promo code ANDROID25.

Govee Curtain Lights Pro

Govee Curtain Light Pro

If you’re looking to add a little wow to your windows or walls, or you’re a big RGB-fanatic in general, then you should check out the Govee Curtain Lights Pro. The fixture comprises 960 ultra-high-density RGBIC LEDs, each with independent color control. This means you can do things like draw or upload images to the curtain light, or play with the plethora of lighting presets and effects.

And if you’re the designated DJ for the house party, you’ll love the beat-matching features. The Curtain Lights Pro is definitely a novel way to add some character to your space.

The Govee Curtain Lights Pro usually costs $254.99 but is available this Black Friday for $169.99.

Anker Soundcore Boom 2

If you need a new speaker for the home, or for your next pool party or backyard barbecue, then you’ll want to check out the Anker Soundcore Boom 2. It’s a Bluetooth speaker designed to be the life of the party without the premium price. It offers a lightweight design with IPX7 water resistance, and it even floats!

The Boom 2 boasts 2.1 stereo playback, can provide 80W of output, sounds very good, and provides a lot of bass for a speaker of its size. Other neat features include built-in beat-synced party lights on the side, USB-A charging for your mobile devices, and great app features in the Soundcore app — including a 9-band custom EQ to adjust the sound to your liking.

The Anker Soundcore Boom 2 costs $139.99 at retail, but you can get it this Black Friday for $99.99.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This year, a lot of people have their eye on the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, and it’s not hard to see why. It boasts a brighter display, louder speaker, bigger battery, and a bunch of new camera features. And with a slew of AI-powered features, it’s easily one of the best phones you can buy right now.

The 10 Pro XL, along with the rest of the Pixel 10 lineup, also introduces Pixelsnap. With this, you can attach magnetic accessories like wallets, chargers, and stands, essentially bringing an Apple MagSafe-like experience to Android.

This Black Friday, you can snag the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL on Amazon for $899, $200 off its typical retail price. So if this phone has been on your wishlist for quite some time, then this could be your sign to hit checkout.

Nothing Phone (3)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If Google’s phones aren’t your style, or if you’re looking for an affordable alternative, you’ll want to take a look at the Nothing Phone (3) instead.

This phone is Nothing’s first go at a flagship phone, and all things considered, it’s not a bad try. It certainly has a few things going for it, such as the unique, Nothing-esque semi-transparent design. It also features a very good camera array and a nice-looking display, and it runs the excellent Nothing OS.

Of course, whether or not you should buy this phone is going to depend entirely on your definition of “flagship,” because there are some shortcomings. It doesn’t have the fastest processing package, and the build quality falls a little short. But you get new perks like faster wired charging, improved cameras, and official US carrier support.

If you’re dead set on grabbing the Nothing Phone (3), then this is the time to buy. It usually retails for $799, but you can snag it this Black Friday for $639.

OnePlus Pad 3

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If your Black Friday shopping list includes a tablet, you’ll want to take a look at the OnePlus Pad 3.

It has a very polished, premium-looking design, a vibrant 13.2-inch, 144Hz display, and a very good speaker system for a tablet. Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad 3 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 12GB of RAM, ideal for gaming, browsing, and everyday use. On top of that, the tablet boasts excellent battery life and fast 80W wired charging.

Of course, there are some caveats to be aware of, like no fingerprint scanner, a very basic front camera, and limited OS updates. And a big catch is its usual $699 price tag.

But this Black Friday is the time to buy the tablet, with its discounted sale price of $579.99.

Google Pixel Watch 4

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Smart watches are all the rage nowadays, and if you’re looking for a great deal on one, then take a look at the Google Pixel Watch 4.

It’s got everything you’d want in a smartwatch, featuring a refined traditional watch design with thin bezels. It comes in 41 and 45mm sizes and four new colorways, and can be accented with a variety of watch strap styles. The watch face features Google’s latest Actua 360 display, which is bigger and brighter than its predecessor, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it easy to view in bright sunlight.

While the display improvements are nice, the best thing about the Pixel Watch 4’s design is that it’s now repairable. Through Google’s repair network, you can send your Watch 4 in for repair through customer service, visit select Google Stores or service centers, or go the DIY route and fix the watch yourself, if you so choose.

The Pixel Watch 4 also sees improvements to battery life, lasting more than a day in our testing. It also charges pretty fast, taking less than an hour to fully charge. The watch also charges on its side, letting you use the watch like a proper clock you’d find on a nightstand.

Other notable features include top-tier heart-rate tracking accuracy, new satellite SOS features for added safety, refined Gemini integration, and improvements to battery life and charging.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes at $299.99 and $349.99, respectively, this Black Friday, which is around $50 off its retail price.

Nothing Ear (2024)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

If you’re interested in a new pair of wireless earbuds, we highly recommend checking out the Nothing Ear (2024) edition. While there is a newer model out now, the Nothing Ear (3), the older 2024 model still offers a great feature set at a reduced price.

The Nothing Ear (2024) offers great sound quality, decent ANC performance, support for LDAC and LHDC codecs for high-quality audio over Bluetooth, and a unique, comfortable design. Also, the Nothing X app is one of the best companion apps we’ve used, enabling extensive tuning via its parametric EQ.

For those interested in buying the Nothing Ear (2024), it usually retails for $159, but it can be yours this Black Friday for $89, which is a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

And finally, if you’re looking for a wearable this Black Friday but want something smaller than a smartwatch, take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

This is Samsung’s first attempt at a smart ring, and it’s a very good go at the category. The Galaxy Ring offers a very lightweight, comfortable build, a convenient case-style charger with a built-in battery, and integrates well with Galaxy watches and phones. The best part? You don’t need to pay any subscription fee to fully utilize the device’s features, unlike some other smart ring companies.

While you won’t need a subscription, the Galaxy Ring doesn’t come cheap. At a retail price of just under $400, this can be hard to justify for some interested buyers. However, this Black Friday, Samsung is dropping that price down to $279.99. So if you’ve been thinking about getting a smart ring this Black Friday, and you already daily drive a Samsung Galaxy device, then the Galaxy Ring might be a tempting buy.

Follow