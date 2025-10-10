Poll: Do you prefer a black and white or color e-ink display on your e-reader?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

E-readers are evolving fast, and not just in storage or refresh rates. Many of the latest models from the biggest brands have brought color e-ink back into the spotlight, promising richer comics, covers, and illustrations without giving up that signature paper-like feel. But for every reader excited to see hues on their home screen, there’s another who swears grayscale is best.

From the Kobo Libra Colour to the Boox P6 Pro series, color displays (like Kaleido 3 panels) are on the rise. These models cater to readers who want graphic novels, children’s books, textbooks, and other visually rich content to look the way they were intended. Even menus, app icons, and book covers pop with a little color. Meanwhile, highlights and scribbles (on stylus-supported models) also stand out more vividly, which is likely why Amazon just launched a colorful Kindle Scribe, and reMarkable’s Paper Pro Move now sports a color display too.

Of course, there’s a trade-off. You’ll usually pay a bit more, lose a little crispness in text, and sometimes see muted tones instead of full saturation. For many readers, traditional black and white remains the gold standard. The usual reasons include that grayscale feels sharper, easier on the eyes, and is unbeatable under bright sunlight.

When it comes to your e-reader, which do you prefer? Do you want a display that can showcase color illustrations and annotations, or do you prefer your screen as monotoned as a printed page? Vote below and tell us why you read the way you do in the comments.

For a long time, it was hard for me to imagine anything different from my tried and true Kindle experience, which had always meant a black and white screen. After testing plenty of new models and colorful alternatives, I can readily admit there is a case to be made for color on my e-reader.

