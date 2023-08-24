Bixby's voice cloning feature is getting a wider rollout

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has begun rolling out Bixby Voice Cloning to more Galaxy smartphones with the One UI 5.1.1 update.

The feature lets you train Bixby on your voice and then have the voice assistant reply to your queries back in your own voice.

Samsung has its own voice assistant in the form of Bixby on Galaxy smartphones. When we compare Bixby to other voice assistants, it doesn’t come out on top often, primarily because of stiff competition from the likes of Google Assistant, which is also present on Galaxy smartphones. Nonetheless, Samsung hasn’t given up on Bixby yet, as the company has begun rolling out the Bixby voice cloning feature to more smartphones.

Samsung introduced Bixby Text Calling alongside the One UI 5.0 update in 2022. This feature lets you answer calls by typing a message. But instead of sending the message as a text, Bixby reads out the message, and you can have it read out in your voice.

Users need to record different sentences for Bixby to analyze and create an AI-generated copy of their voice and tone for this voice cloning feature to work.

As Sammobile reports, the voice cloning feature is now rolling out widely through the Bixby Voice Creator app. Further, the voice cloning feature can be used beyond Bixby Text Calling and other text-to-speech features now, letting the voice assistant answer your queries back to you in your voice.

There is a chance that the feature is rolling out to One UI 5.1.1. We could not locate the feature on our Galaxy S23 Ultra running One UI 5.1, though it is also entirely possible that we have not yet received the feature on our phone.

How to clone your voice with Bixby To set up the voice cloning feature, you must have at least 30% battery on your phone.

Follow the rest of the steps below: Open the Bixby app.

Within the app, go to Settings > Language and voice style > Create Custom Voice .

. When you do this the first time, you will be prompted to download some apps from the Galaxy Store.

Once the apps are downloaded, follow the steps again to create a clone of your voice. You will be asked to read out ten different sentences, and we recommend reading them out in a quiet room to get the best possible result.

Once you have read out the sentences, Bixby will ask you to name the voice. It will then begin to process your input and create a voice. This process can take a while, though you can let it run in the background.

Once the voice is created, you can check it out in the Bixby app at Settings > Language and voice style.

Has the voice cloning feature rolled out to your phone yet? Let us know in the comments below!

Comments