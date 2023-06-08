Bitwarden vs 1Password: How do they compare in 2023?

Play Store

Safeguarding our digital lives has never been more important. Password managers have emerged as a reliable solution, offering features like password generation, storage, and auto-fill across platforms. However, with numerous options available, choosing the right password manager can be a chore. We’ll try to help you out by comparing two of the top names in the game: Bitwarden vs 1Password.

We’ll be comparing the two services based on features, security protocols, cross-platform compatibility, and pricing. Whether you’re an individual, small business owner, or enterprise, you should hopefully be able to able to identify which features of each contender work best for you. For the record, you’re likely to be very satisfied with either of these options. They have plenty of differences, but they’re both highly rated in this market. We’re merely going to point out what’s similar and what’s different.

Editor’s note: This post is current as of June 2023. We’ll be updating this comparison between Bitwarden and 1Password periodically.



Bitwarden vs 1Password: At a glance If you only have a few seconds to spare, here’s a quick head-to-head on some of the key elements of each password manager.

Bitwarden 1Password Features

Bitwarden Username and password generator

Password, secure note, credit card, identity storage

Options for self-hosting

Email alias integration

Bitwarden Send

Advanced two-factor authentication

1GB of organization storage attachments

Encrypted file attachments

Vault health reports

1Password Secure password generation, storage, and auto-fill

password sharing

password recovery

Authenticator

Watchtower

Travel mode

Dark web monitoring

Activity tracking

Security

Bitwarden Never compromised

End-to-end encryption

Strong hashing algorithms

Multi-factor authentication

Data security audits

Open source

1Password Never compromised

256-bit AES encryption

PBKDF2 password hashing

128-bit Secret Key

Security audits

Multi-factor authentication

Compatibility

Bitwarden Windows

Linux

MacOS

Android

iOS

Chrome

Firefox

Edge

Safari

Opera

Vivaldi

Brave

Tor

1Password Windows

MacOS

Linux

Android

iOS

Chrome

FireFox

Edge

Safari

Opera

Prices

Bitwarden Free: $0

Premium: $10/year

Family: $40/year

Teams Organization: $3/user/month

Enterprise Organization: $5/user/month

1Password Free: Not available

Individual: $2.99/month

Family: $4.99/month

Teams: $19.95/month (10 users)

Business: $7.99/user/month



Bitwarden vs 1Password: Security

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Both Bitwarden and 1Password offer the robust security features you’d expect to see in a top password manager, aiming to make safeguarding customer data their priority. They include strong encryption, multi-factor authentication, and independent audits. Significantly, neither of them has ever suffered a security breach — a claim that some other big players in the market, such as LastPass, can’t make.

Both Bitwarden and 1Password utilize strong encryption algorithms. They employ end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption, considered highly secure and virtually unbreakable. Such is the importance of safeguarding data that both use a “zero-knowledge” model, which means they don’t even have access to private user data internally.

Neither has ever suffered a security breach.

Both services require a master password for accessing the password vault. 1Password employs an additional secret key, which serves as an extra layer of protection. Bitwarden offers integration with third-party authentication apps like Google Authenticator, and it also provides a built-in authenticator for premium account holders. 1Password supports various MFA options, including plugins for Authy and Microsoft Authenticator.

Both Bitwarden and 1Password have undergone independent security audits to validate their security practices and ensure the integrity of their systems. These audits provide an additional layer of confidence in the security measures implemented by both services.

As you can see, there isn’t a lot to choose between the two in terms of security. That’s a good thing. Both password managers are fully focused on this important element, and the fact they haven’t been breached is a testament to that. You could perhaps give the edge to Bitwarden in terms of security because it’s open-source. This allows public scrutiny of its code, whereas 1Password’s code can’t be scrutinized by external parties to check for vulnerabilities.

Bitwarden vs 1Password: Features

1Password

As leading password managers, Bitwarden and 1Password offer a range of shared functionalities while also offering a few unique features. In reality, there isn’t a standout winner in this category either. Both have all the features you’d want and some you didn’t know you needed, without any one feature of either that gives it a clear superiority.

Naturally, both provide easy and intuitive password storage, generation, and autofill capabilities for a wide range of online accounts. They provide browser extensions, mobile apps, and web-based interfaces, guaranteeing effortless access across different devices and platforms. Both services prioritize security by supporting various types of two-factor authentication. They also both offer secure password-sharing options, allowing users to safely share passwords with trusted individuals. 1Password offers the convenience of separate vaults for organizing and managing your work and personal accounts.

A nice feature of 1Password is Watchtower, which provides valuable insights into the strength of your passwords. It assesses whether passwords are strong, identifies if they are used across multiple sites, and checks if they have been compromised in any known security breaches. With this information, users can easily access websites with weak, reused, or compromised passwords and promptly update them. However, while Watchtower offers these valuable assessments, it doesn’t have the ability to automatically update passwords on your behalf.

Effortless access across different devices and platforms.

For added privacy and security while traveling, 1Password has another cool trick in the form of Travel Mode. When enabled, Travel Mode removes selected vaults from your devices unless explicitly marked as Safe for Travel. This proactive measure ensures that sensitive information remains inaccessible to prying eyes during border searches, safeguarding your privacy and data integrity.

Bitwarden incorporates Bitwarden Send as an integral part of its platform, enabling users to securely share various details such as passwords, secure notes, and identity information with others, even if the recipients do not use Bitwarden themselves. Users have the ability to control the level of interaction with the shared data, including options to set an expiration date and more.

Bitwarden further offers users the flexibility to input multiple Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs) for passwords, allowing them to utilize the same login credentials across multiple websites. It also provides the option to re-prompt the main password during auto-fill for specific sites.

Bitwarden vs 1Password: Compatibility

Bitwarden 1Password Windows

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

Linux

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

MacOS

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

Android

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

iOS

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

Chrome

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

Firefox

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

Edge

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

Safari

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

Opera

Bitwarden Yes

1Password Yes

Vivaldi

Bitwarden Yes

1Password No

Brave

Bitwarden Yes

1Password No

Tor

Bitwarden Yes

1Password No



Compatibility won’t be a decisive factor in choosing between Bitwarden and LastPass unless you’re highly tech-savvy. Both password managers are widely available on various platforms and devices. They offer dedicated desktop applications for Mac, Windows, and Linux, plus mobile apps for iOS and Android.

When it comes to browser extensions, both services provide a range of options. LastPass supports extensions for popular browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Opera, and Safari. In comparison, Bitwarden takes it a step further by supporting all the aforementioned browsers and adding compatibility with Vivaldi, Brave, and Tor. Bitwarden’s Web Vault also allows users to access their password vault from any browser, offering convenience when their usual devices are unavailable.

Bitwarden vs 1Password: Pricing

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Bitwarden 1Password Free

Bitwarden Yes — unlimited devices

1Password No

Premium

Bitwarden $10/year

1Password $2.99/month

Family

Bitwarden $40/year

1Password $4.99/month

Teams

Bitwarden $3/user/month

1Password $19.95/month (up to 10 users)

Business

Bitwarden $5/user/month

1Password $7.99/user/month



There hasn’t been a huge amount to choose between the two contenders thus far, but pricing is where Bitwarden has a clear advantage over 1Password.

The first thing that could be a dealbreaker for many people is that Bitwarden has a free tier, whereas 1Password doesn’t. The latter offers a 14-day free trial on any of the tiers but no permanently free option. The Bitwarden free tier is pretty generous too. Unlike many free versions of popular password managers, Bitwarden allows you to use the service for free on unlimited devices. You don’t get all the features of the premium plan, but you have things like two-factor authentication, unlimited vault items, password generator, and basic vault health reports. Enough for many users.

Above the free tier, Bitwarden is also noticeably more affordable at almost every level. For instance, the premium tier is $10 per year on Bitwarden. It’s $2.99 on 1Password, which works out to almost $36 per year. Neither is extremely expensive, but a password manager isn’t something you’re likely to dedicate a large budget to unless it’s absolutely critical to your life or work. The only exception to this price dynamic between the two is the team plans. Bitwarden requires you to pay $3 per user per month, whereas 1Password has a flat team fee of $19.95 per month. That fixed rate applies to teams of up to 10 people, so if you have seven or more people to cover, 1Password works out to be marginally cheaper each month.

Bitwarden vs 1Password: Which should you use?

1Password

Unless certain features of one or the other password managers stand out to you, you’re likely to be more than happy with either service. They’re both highly-rated password managers with an unblemished security record and a strong focus on that area. Techy types might like the extra browser compatibilities that Bitwarden offers or the fact that it’s open source, but the vast majority of users will be well catered for with either.

As outlined in the section above, price is the biggest differentiator in the match-up. All things being fairly equal, Bitwarden offers better value for money overall and a free tier for the most casual users. If that’s a decisive factor for you then the choice is easy.

FAQs

Were Bitwarden or 1Password ever hacked? No, neither Bitwarden nor 1Password has ever had a recorded security breach, and both have excellent security protocols.

Do Bitwarden and 1Password sync across devices? Yes, both Bitwarden and 1Password provide the ability to sync your data across multiple devices.

Do Bitwarden or 1Password automatically save passwords? Yes, both Bitwarden and 1Password have the ability to automatically save passwords for your online accounts. This handy feature can be deactivated if required.

Do Bitwarden and 1Password work offline? Yes, both Bitwarden and 1Password offer offline access to your stored passwords and other sensitive information.

Where do Bitwarden and 1Password store data? Bitwarden and LastPass securely store user data on their own cloud servers. The data is encrypted using advanced algorithms before being uploaded to the servers. Both services implement robust encryption methods to safeguard user data, preventing unauthorized access. In addition to cloud-based storage, Bitwarden provides a self-hosted alternative. Users have the option to host their own Bitwarden server infrastructure, granting them complete control over where their data is stored.

