This budget E Ink smartphone delivers where the Palma 2 Pro falls short

Bigme has launched the HiBreak S, a device that blurs the line between smartphone and e-reader, all at an affordable price point. While BOOX’s new Palma 2 Pro looks the part but lacks full voice-calling support, the HiBreak S delivers connectivity and a starting price that makes it the most affordable color E Ink phone to date.

The HiBreak S features a 5.84-inch Kaleido 3 color E Ink display, available in both color and black-and-white variants. The panel’s matte finish keeps reflections to a minimum, while a 36-level front light with adjustable color temperature makes it easy to read in any lighting. The E Ink technology naturally favors eye comfort and energy efficiency over motion smoothness, so users should expect crisp text and subdued colors rather than high-refresh visuals.

The device runs Android 14 with Google Play pre-installed, offering access to standard apps and messaging while consuming far less power than a typical LCD or OLED phone. It pairs 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB via microSD) and packs a 3,300 mAh battery, delivering ample room for files and all-day endurance. It also includes a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, primarily intended for document scanning and text recognition, so users can quickly digitize notes or contracts. reinforcing the phone’s focus on productivity over entertainment.

Of course, Bigme also confirms dual-SIM and 4G support, cementing the device’s status as a true smartphone. This is an important distinction in a category filled with e-readers that only mimic one. Compared to the BOOX Palma 2 Pro, which runs Android 15 but lacks full connectivity, the HiBreak S offers true phone functionality, all at a fraction of the cost.

Pricing for the black-and-white model starts at $249, while the color version comes in at $279. Both options represent a value buy for anyone seeking a calmer, eye-friendly smartphone experience.

