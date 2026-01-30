The latest Android color E Ink tablet is coming for your laptop

Bigme

TL;DR Bigme has announced the B10, a 10.3-inch color E Ink tablet for reading, writing, and light productivity.

The device runs Android 14 and supports stylus input, an optional keyboard, and 4G LTE connectivity.

Pre-orders are live now, with pricing starting at $699 and shipping expected mid-February.

As color E-Ink tablets edge closer to traditional tablets, Bigme has officially announced the B10. The generously sized device is positioned as a productivity-first tablet for reading, writing, and, with an optional keyboard, light work.

The B10 is designed to deliver the paper-like experience associated with E Ink while still behaving more like a tablet than a traditional e-reader. It features a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 color E Ink display that tops out at 2480 x 1860 resolution in black and white, with 1240 x 930 specs for color. It runs Android 14, giving users access to the Google Play Store and familiar productivity apps like Google Docs, Gmail, and third-party tools. The device also supports varied text input, with stylus support for handwriting and sketching, plus an optional magnetic keyboard case. The latter nudges the B10 toward lightweight laptop territory.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

To help the hardware feel responsive, Bigme says the tablet uses advanced refresh technology to reduce ghosting and improve performance when users are scrolling, typing, and navigating apps, a key pain point for E Ink devices. The tablet ships with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, plus a microSD card slot for expandable storage. It’s listed with 4G LTE connectivity for on-the-go use, a front light with adjustable color temperature, built-in speakers and microphones, and front and rear cameras for basic communication and scanning. All of these features are powered by a 6,900mAh battery.

Pricing for the Bigme B10 starts at $699 for the standard bundle and jumps to $769 with the keyboard case. This puts the tablet roughly in line with other large-format color E Ink devices. Bigme is currently accepting pre-orders at discounted pricing, with orders expected to ship on February 10.

Follow